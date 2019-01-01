Tom Juma: AFC Leopards are going for another win against Kakamega Homeboyz

Juma says Ingwe's target this season is to win as many games as possible and be among the top teams

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is confident that his side will defeat Kakamega on Wednesday.

Ingwe have been on a good run of late and have bagged a total of ten points in their last four games. Juma believes that the 13-time league champions are in good shape and will continue surging upwards on the log.

“We did not have enough time to train, we played on Sunday and we gave players time to rest," Juma told Goal.

"But we are mentally prepared to play Kakamega Homeboyz and I am confident we will get a win. Yes, Homeboyz is a good team, with experienced players but we are ready to get a win.

Article continues below

“We have set our target, we want to be among the top teams by the end of the season and that can only happen if we win games in the second leg."

AFC Leopards have conceded six goals against Homeboyz in their last two meetings at Bukhungu.

Earlier this season, they fell 3-0 with the Western-based side scoring the goals through Peter Thiongo, Maxwell Avela, and George Mandela.