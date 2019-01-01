Tom Juma: AFC Leopards fans should be patient

Ingwe are currently lying second from bottom and could be relegated to the lower tier if they don't start winning matches

AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has urged the fans to be patient with the team promising to turn things around.

Ingwe has struggled to keep up with the big boys and the team is currently languishing in the relegation zone after accumulating a total of ten points in the twelve matches played. Juma admits it has been tough but he is optimistic things will be better soon.

“If you are a fan, you will definitely be disappointed with the way things are, but as the technical bench we are committed to turning things around. Our fans have every right to be angry with us, it is understandable, but we are just requesting them to be patient, very soon we will be grinding results.

“All we are just requesting from them is support on and off the pitch, it will help in encouraging the boys to work harder,” Juma told Goal.

The next outing for Ingwe will be a league match against Ulinzi Stars.