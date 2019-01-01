Tom Juma: AFC Leopards deserved to score a few goals against Tusker

Ingwe struggled in the Kenyan Premier League match and faltered 2-0 at Machakos Stadium

AFC football operations manager Tom Juma feels Ingwe should have scored three or four goals against on Sunday.

Goals from David Majak and Boniface Muchiri handed the Brewers maximum points against the 13-time league champions in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Juma blamed his side's defeat on a slow start and a few first half mistakes as the main reasons why they lost on the day.

“We did not start the game well, we had a slow start and Tusker capitalized on that. It took us a long time to settle and individual mistakes led to their goals but the result did not reflect the real game,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

“The team was much better after the break, we had about three, four chances that we did not take. I am sure if we could have started the first half as we did in the second, things could have been different.”

Juma is now hoping Ingwe can bounce back from that setback and claim a victory over on Wednesday.

“They (Stima), are a good team and have caused problems in the past, but I believe we can finish the season on a high by beating them,” he added.

AFC Leopards are currently placed 11th on the KPL table after accumulating a total of 42 points.