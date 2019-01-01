Tom Juma: AFC Leopards burning for revenge against Mount Kenya United

Ingwe are scheduled to face a Mount Kenya United side who are struggling financially

AFC will face relegated Mount United in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

Struggling MKU have already handed walkovers to leaders and .

Ingwe's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has stated that his team is keen to play the game on the field.

“We do not want a walkover, we have been preparing the players for this game and we want to play it, we want to work for the points and not get them freely,” Juma told Goal.

“We are also burning to earn revenge, remember they beat us in the first round match [2-1] and we are keen to beat them."

Article continues below

Leopards are keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing to and Gor Mahia in recent matches.

“The outcome of the matches against KCB and Gor Mahia was not good for us, and we want to make things right with a win against Mount Kenya. It will help us in ensuring we surge upwards on the league table.”

AFC Leopards have managed to collect 39 points from 31 matches so far this season.