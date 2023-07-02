Tom Cleverley sends message to Man Utd and Sir Alex Ferguson as Watford captain confirms retirement aged 33

Former Manchester United midfielder and Watford captain Tom Cleverley announced his retirement from professional football on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old former English international took to Instagram to confirm the news where he thanked all his former teams: Leicester City, Wigan, Aston Villa and Everton. United, where he began his career, and Sir Alex Ferguson received a special mention in his emotional note.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Special mentions must go to Manchester United, especially Paul McGuiness and Sir Alex Ferguson. The people and the club that gave me the foundations as a player and person and also the club that made my dreams come true. To come through the academy and represent the first team gives me immense pride," the ex-England international wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cleverly suffered an Achilles tendon injury at the beginning of the 2022/23 season before picking a knock on his thigh that limited his game time for the club to just four matches in the entire campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Earlier in March this year, Cleverley had revealed his plans to take up coaching after retirement as he wished to come back to Old Trafford in some capacity in the future.