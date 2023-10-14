Step aside, Tom Brady! Rapper Bad Bunny declares Lionel Messi is now the GOAT after his sensational arrival at Inter Miami

Rapper Bad Bunny has hailed Lionel Messi as the new GOAT instead of Tom Brady in his latest song 'Vuelve Candy B'.

Messi had been sensational for Inter Miami

Bad Bunny crowns him as the new GOAT

Tom Brady snubbed by rapper

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper has taken the MLS by storm since he signed for Inter Miami in the summer. He has 11 goals and five assists in just 13 appearances for the Herons and even led them to the Leagues Cup title.

Messi's heroics on US soil have led Bad Bunny to crown him with the GOAT title ahead of the seven-time Super Bowl winner who recently purchased a stake in Championship side Birmingham City.

WHAT THEY POSTED: "Ever since Messi arrived in the USA, now everybody knows who the GOAT is. It's not Tom Brady anymore," said a line from his song 'Vuelve Candy B.'

THE GOSSIP: Although Messi failed to inspire Miami to a playoff spot due to an injury which forced him to miss four games, the rapper believes that the forward has done enough to be recognised as the new GOAT of American sport.

Bad Bunny also mentioned San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan in the same song as he has the distinction of winning five championships with the Texas-based outfit.

"I've been at the top like Tim Duncan for five years," Bad Bunny wrote.

WHAT NEXT? Miami will be back in action against Charlotte on October 18 in the MLS.