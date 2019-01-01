Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Togolese Kokou N'tale to officiate return leg between New Star v Gor Mahia

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
K’Ogalo will carry a 2-1 advantage to the return leg when they face off with New Star in Cameroon

Togolese Referee Kokou Ognankotan N'tale has been appointed to officiate the Caf Confederation Cup return leg between New Star against Gor Mahia.

N'tale will be assisted by Limna Kabassima and Adam Moukaila Biyao also from Togo. K’Ogalo will carry a 2-1 advantage to Cameroon thanks to Lawrence Juma and Jacques Tuyisenge’s goals at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The reverse fixture will be staged on January 20 at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon.

Next article:
'Benzema crossed the line' - France boss Deschamps still hasn't forgiven Real Madrid forward
Next article:
Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January tournament
Next article:
Dennerby leaves out Oshoala and Oparanozie as Super Falcons depart for China Invitational
Next article:
Manchester City vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'We're disappointed not to win' - Ini Umotong unsatisfied with Brighton's draw
Close