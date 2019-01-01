Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Togolese Kokou N'tale to officiate Gor Mahia v New Star

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
K’Ogalo will carry a 2-1 advantage to the return leg when they face off with New Star in Cameroon

Togolese Referee Kokou Ognankotan N'tale has been appointed to officiate the Caf Confederation Cup return leg between Gor Mahia’s against New Star.

N'tale will be assisted by Limna Kabassima and Adam Moukaila Biyao also from Togo.

K’Ogalo will carry a 2-1 advantage to Cameroon thanks to Lawrence Juma and Jacques Tuyisenge’s goals at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Editors' Picks

The reverse fixture will be staged on January 20 at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon.

Next article:
Munir claims Barcelona boss Valverde was 'forbidden' from picking him
Next article:
'De Gea is the best in the world' - Man Utd keeper lauded by Young & Herrera
Next article:
Zenit demand Chelsea pay €40m for 'Fabregas replacement' Paredes
Next article:
Neymar: Weah had options but Celtic were always the right choice
Next article:
Borussia Dortmund complete €15m signing of Balerdi from Boca Juniors
Close