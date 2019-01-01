Togolese Kokou N'tale to officiate Gor Mahia v New Star

K’Ogalo will carry a 2-1 advantage to the return leg when they face off with New Star in Cameroon

Togolese Referee Kokou Ognankotan N'tale has been appointed to officiate the Caf Confederation Cup return leg between Gor Mahia’s against New Star.

N'tale will be assisted by Limna Kabassima and Adam Moukaila Biyao also from Togo.

K’Ogalo will carry a 2-1 advantage to Cameroon thanks to Lawrence Juma and Jacques Tuyisenge’s goals at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The reverse fixture will be staged on January 20 at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon.