Togo vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be seeking to end their campaign on a high when they face the Sparrowhawks in Lome on Monday

Togo and Kenya will face off for the final Group G fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

The Harambee Stars arrived safely in Lome on Sunday in readiness for the match against the Sparrowhawks and even held training at the venue of the match - at the Stade de Kegue - ahead of their encounter.

Kenya have already missed out on a second straight Afcon finals appearance after they failed to beat Egypt at home on Thursday, managing to come from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw.

A win for the Sparrowhawks will see them go third although Kenya are expected to mount a tough challenge against them in order to at least keep their pride and finish in a respectable position.

Game Togo vs Kenya Date Monday, March 29, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Togo squad Goalkeepers Djehani Nguessan, Abdoul Aigba. Defenders Klousseh Agbozo, Kangnivi Ama Tchoutchoui, Dakonam Ortega Djené, Bilal Moussa, Gnama Akate. Midfielders Henri Eninful, Marouf Tchakei, Samiou Tchatakoura, Yendoutie Richard Nane, Ashraf Agoro, Bilali Akoro. Forwards Youssifou Atte, Josué Doke, Ihlas Bebou.

Coach Claude Le Roy is expected to maintain his side that drew 0-0 with Comoros in the last qualifier.

Probable XI for Togo: Djehani, Agbozo, Tchoutchoui, Djene, Moussa, Eninful, Tchakei, Tchatakoura, Nane, Doke, Bebou.