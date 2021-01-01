Togo vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Togo and Kenya will face off for the final Group G fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.
The Harambee Stars arrived safely in Lome on Sunday in readiness for the match against the Sparrowhawks and even held training at the venue of the match - at the Stade de Kegue - ahead of their encounter.
Kenya have already missed out on a second straight Afcon finals appearance after they failed to beat Egypt at home on Thursday, managing to come from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw.
A win for the Sparrowhawks will see them go third although Kenya are expected to mount a tough challenge against them in order to at least keep their pride and finish in a respectable position.
|Game
|Togo vs Kenya
|Date
|Monday, March 29, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Togo squad
|Goalkeepers
|Djehani Nguessan, Abdoul Aigba.
|Defenders
|Klousseh Agbozo, Kangnivi Ama Tchoutchoui, Dakonam Ortega Djené, Bilal Moussa, Gnama Akate.
|Midfielders
|Henri Eninful, Marouf Tchakei, Samiou Tchatakoura, Yendoutie Richard Nane, Ashraf Agoro, Bilali Akoro.
|Forwards
|Youssifou Atte, Josué Doke, Ihlas Bebou.
Coach Claude Le Roy is expected to maintain his side that drew 0-0 with Comoros in the last qualifier.
Probable XI for Togo: Djehani, Agbozo, Tchoutchoui, Djene, Moussa, Eninful, Tchakei, Tchatakoura, Nane, Doke, Bebou.
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth.
|Defenders
|Daniel Sakari, Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Joash Onyango, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale.
|Midfielders
|Duke Abuya, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Nahashon Alembi, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso, Duncan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Kevin Simiyu, David Owino.
|Forwards
|Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, and Elvis Rupia.
Whether coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will hand goalkeeper James Saruni a place between the sticks remains a matter of waiting and seeing.
Ian Otieno of Zesco United in Zambia has been the preferred keeper in key games for Kenya but since the match does not carry high stakes, the Ulinzi Stars captain could earn a starting role.
AFC Leopards utility player Clyde Senaji was called up as both Kenneth Muguna and Johnstone Omurwa did not travel with the Harambee Stars. Omurwa was red-carded during the game against Egypt while Muguna was injured.
Another player set to miss the clash is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu, who did not make the trip to Lome as he requested to attend to family issues back in Kenya.
In his place, coach Mulee would likely start Duke Abuya.
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Onyango, Ouma, Sakari, Senaji, Juma, Abuya, Hassan, Nyakeya, Olunga, Masoud.
Match Preview
Togo and Kenya first met in 1972, the second game was played in 2002 while the third one was held one year later.
In the last three meetings between the two sides, both teams have managed one win each with the other match ending in a draw.
In the 2012 Afcon campaign, Kenya emerged 2-1 winners in the first meeting played at Nyayo Stadium with midfielder James Situma notching the opener in the 24th minute before Togo pulled a goal back courtesy of Razak Boukari but Allan Wanga sealed the win for Kenya in the 66th minute.
When the two sides met in Lome, Togo earned revenge as they beat Kenya 1-0 with striker Serge Gakpe notching the all-important goal in the 59th minute to down the East African nation at Stade de Kegue in Lome.
And in the first match of the current campaign, Togo snatched a 1-1 draw, Kenya taking the lead courtesy of Johanna Omolo in the 35th minute at Kasarani Stadium before the Sparrowhawks levelled matters through Hakim Ouro-Sama in the 64th minute.
Kenyan players Otieno and Ouma have promised to fight for a win in Lome in order to reward their coach and the fans back home.
“We will not approach the game against Togo casually because we know the importance of the game, this is Africa and anything can happen so we are going to take this game very seriously,” Otieno told Goal on Sunday.
“Apart from that, we also need to win this game for the coach and for the federation and we can only ask the fans to be patient with us, this is a new team, it is a young team we are going to give our best and wherever they are their support is very important.”
On his part, defender Ouma told Goal: “We are prepared and ready to give our best on Monday against Togo, we want to ensure we finish our campaign on a high.
“In the game, we played against Egypt [on Thursday], we played well but did not utilise the chances we created. If we would have done so I am sure we would have comfortably won the game.
“However, we have another chance on Monday; we will do better and ensure we finish the campaign on a high and focus on the forthcoming matches.”
In the other group match, Egypt will face Comoros in Cairo.