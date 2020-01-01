Tobias Otieno: Sofapaka deny interest to sign ex-Gor Mahia player

Batoto ba Mungu boss reveals to Goal they are not interested to sign the 21-year-old midfielder in this transfer window

Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit have denied they are in the race to sign ex- midfielder Tobias Otieno.

The 21-year-old left K’Ogalo to sign for US third-tier team Union Omaha in February, but the player is yet to link up with the team.

His presence in despite signing for the USA-based club has left social media reports linking him with a move to Sofapaka in the on-going transfer window.

However, Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa has denied knowledge of the player by saying: “I don’t even know him and we are not interested.”

“I don’t know the player you are talking about,” Kalekwa told Goal on Saturday when asked if the club is going for Otieno’s signature. “I don’t even know him; which team does he play for? Kalekwa posed.

“We have a list of players we are engaging and he is not one of them, I have already signed three players and we will be completing the list soon with two foreign signings, I cannot give you the names, just wait, it will not take time, soon we will unveil them to complete our transfer activities.”

The 2009 league champions have already signed three players – Michael Bodo arriving from and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi and midfielder Roy Okal from Wazito FC and respectively.

Omondi, who had a promising outing with relegated in the 2018/19 season, did not settle at his immediate former club Wazito FC.

Omondi was among the players who were signed by Wazito but they did not make much of an impact for a side that was looking for instant dominance in the KPL after winning the National Super League (NSL) title before.

The goalkeeper was among another 12 players released by Wazito ahead of the upcoming season but he has now found himself a new home in the top-tier.

His arrival at Batoto ba Mungu means he will fight for first-team chances with Richard Aimo, who previously played for Sugar and Isaiah Wakasala.

He is also a direct replacement for Ugandan goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato who left Sofapaka after his half-a-season contract ended and was not renewed.