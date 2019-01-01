Tobias Otieno has a bright future at Gor Mahia - Polack

The new coach has lauded the midfielder after he showed some of his potential in the few matches he has played this season

head coach Steven Polack has praised midfielder Tobias Otieno, hinting he has a bright future at the club.

Both Polack and Otieno recently joined Gor Mahia after the coach replaced Hassan Oktay while Otieno joined the Green Army from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side in the ongoing transfer window.

The deep-lying midfielder has proved to be an important cog in Gor Mahia's midfield, and was key when they defeated to lift the KPL Super Cup. He was also impressive against Aigle Noir in the Caf Champions first League preliminary round on Sunday.

“[Otieno] is a brilliant midfielder. He is still very young and has age on his side and I honestly think he will develop into one of the best defensive midfielders," Polack told Nation Sports.

For the little time, the duo has been together, Polack says he sees Otieno as one player Gor Mahia will depend going into the future.

"He is very eager to learn and constantly asks questions on positioning and other technical aspects of the game and this is a clear indication of a player who is serious with his career," he continued.

"He has a great future ahead of him."

Otieno played for Gor Mahia in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in July, before featuring in the two-legged tie against Burundian side Aigle Noir.

The Kenyan side progressed courtesy of a 5-1 win in the second leg after a scoreless draw in the first one.