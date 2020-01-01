Tobias Otieno: Gor Mahia midfielder joins USA side Union Omaha

The midfielder has expressed his joy after the transfer was completed and is eager to join his new teammates

Kenyan Premier League ( ) defending champions have lost top midfielder Tobias Otieno to the United States side Union Omaha.

The team was formed in May 2019 and it plays in the League One of the United Soccer League. The two parties have reached an agreement and the player is set to join his new side soon.

"Meet Tobias! was one of the youngest starters in the Kenyan Premier League this season and is a member of the U23 national team; stay tuned for more," Omaha tweeted on Tuesday.

The former FC player admits he is eager to join his new side and have a good season together.

"I felt very excited seeing this post," Otieno tweeted.



"I would love to thank Union Omaha fraternity for the big step they have made in my signing. Big thanks and I cannot wait to join you guys for a great season."

Otieno joined Gor Mahia at the start of the season and has been one of the key players despite the current financial challenges.



Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe are other players who have recently left K'Ogalo.

The Ghanian joined Township Rollers of Botswana while the Ivorian was contented with a move to Yanga SC.

