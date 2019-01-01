Tobias Otieno and Dennis Oalo aim for their own Gor Mahia legacy

Otieno and Oalo were signed by the club before departing for the Cecafa tournament and each player has revealed their targets for Gor Mahia

New signings Tobias Otieno and Dennis Oalo have spoken about their Kenyan Premier League ( ) hopes.

Otieno joined K'Ogalo from while Oalo was roped in from the National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima. Both players are with the club in Rwanda for the Cecafa Kagame Cup where they will face Green Eagles in the last eight.

"To join a club like Gor Mahia is an unbelievable feeling, but I'm not here to just say I am a Gor Mahia player, I really want my presence to be felt. I know it won't be easy, but I'm ready to fight for a place in the starting line-up and manage the pressure," Otieno told Standard Sports.

"I think this a big chance for me to showcase my talent, get a national team call-up and even go abroad. When you play for a team like Gor Mahia you have to prove your worthiness."

Oalo, who scored 24 goals in the second-tier last season hopes to be part of Gor Mahia's legacy.

"The pressure is not on me, it is on the fans because I work under the coach's instructions. I will do my job as a striker on the pitch and leave it for the fans to judge. Though I still have a long way to go, I really want to leave a mark at this great club," he told Standard Sports.