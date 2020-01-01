Tito Okello: Gor Mahia should now focus on continental success

The new signing from the Venoms calls on K’Ogalo to shift focus to doing well on the continental scene this season

New signing Tito Okello has challenged the club to shift focus on doing well in the continental scene now they are assured of winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title again.

The Ugandan striker, who signed for K’Ogalo from Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC, has revealed with good preparations, the club can achieve more in continental assignments.

“I have experienced the beauty of playing at the continental level,” Okello is quoted by the Gor Mahia website. “You feel special, you feel different, you win home matches, your fans are happy and you feel invincible.

“I know there are other local expectations like winning the Mashemeji Derby but I also know this is Gor Mahia and those no longer make the fans happy. They want the club to do well in Africa and that is what we as players should have as our first priority.

“With good training, planning, and coordination with his teammates, the focus is continental glory, winning domestic competitions will be achievable for the club.”

Okello has also revealed why he signed for K’Ogalo: “I know at Gor Mahia winning the league title is expected, not hoped for.

“So, once you get the privilege of playing here you aim to excite the fans. And to be honest, having followed their recent performance I think the only thing that would excite them now is if we played well at the continental arena.”

Okello was part of the Vipers squad that won the league title last season and also featured for the team in the Caf in 2018 where they failed to move past the play-offs.

The Ugandan has arrived at Gor Mahia at a time the club has lost several key players owing to the financial situation at the club.

Goalkeeper David Mapigano started the exodus at K’Ogalo after he joined Azam FC on a two-year deal while winger Dickson Ambudo, who had a good start at Gor Mahia in the initial part of the season before somewhat fading, joined the newly-promoted Tanzanian side Dodoma Jiji FC.

Joash Onyango signed for Simba SC whereas his partner at Gor Mahia Charles Momanyi is said to be on his way to rivals . Winger Boniface Omondi was the first player to confirm an exit from Gor Mahia and joined Wazito FC alongside keeper Peter Odhiambo.