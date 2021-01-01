'Title talk irrelevant for now' - KCB's Otieno after Gor Mahia win

The Bankers stunned the local heavyweights with two second-half goals after defensive errors by the K'Ogalo backline

KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno has explained why any Football Kenya Premier League title talk is irrelevant, for now at least.

The Bankers emerged 2-0 winners over Gor Mahia on Sunday at Kasarani and the win propelled them to the second position on the table, but Otieno, who masterminded the win to hand his former side a fifth loss of the season, said nobody should talk of the probable title winner at this stage of the season.

David Simiyu and Victor Omondi scored the two goals that stunned the local heavyweights.

"We can only talk of the title after playing all the games of the season and talking of a team that is going to win the title is quite irrelevant now. Anyone tipping this or that team to win the title is just somebody who does not know what he is saying," Otieno told Goal.

"So, for us, we are taking each game as it comes as we hope to win as many games as possible."

Otieno also revealed the results vindicated them after suffering a 3-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks in the previous game.

"We had planned to play a good game and come out winners," added the former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars head coach.

"I had said we were tired when we played and lost to Kariobangi Sharks and the Gor Mahia game was to prove whether we were really tired or we were just making excuses.

"The result however vindicated us and that means we were tired against Kariobango Sharks."

The tactician also tipped his new signing Simiyu, who was among the players acquired in the mini-transfer window, to be one of the dependable players in his ranks.

"Simiyu came off the bench and gave us the opener and going forward I think he is going to be a great player in the team," he continued.

"The goal is even important given that we signed him from Vihiga United and he has scored in his first goal."

The availability of Dennis Odhiambo and Michael Mutinda also contributed towards the victory against the defending champions according to the coach.

"This was the very first time after three matches that we were able to play with the exact team that had registered six consecutive games," he concluded.

"During the game against Nzoia Sugar, Mutinda was red-carded and Odhiambo was injured ahead of our game against Sofapaka.

"The two also did not play against Kariobangi Sharks and everyone knows how important they are to our team. Their return also improved our team and people saw what they did on the pitch. I am happy for them and the good job they did."

The Bankers now have only one major injury concern as Enock Agwanda remains sidelined with a long-term injury.