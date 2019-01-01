Title is Liverpool’s to lose & Man City’s record will be matched at Old Trafford – Kirkland

The ex-Reds goalkeeper believes the injury issues being endured by the defending champions mean Jurgen Klopp’s side already have one hand on the crown

The Premier League title is already ’s to lose, says Chris Kirkland, while another piece of history can be matched in the club’s next outing against arch-rivals .

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are riding high at the top of the table after making a faultless start to their 2019-20 campaign.

Maximum points have been taken from eight games, with a run of successive victories in the English top-flight stretched to 17 matches.

While Liverpool have flourished, defending champions have faltered – with Pep Guardiola’s side currently eight points off the pace.

They have recovered from similar positions in the past to claim the crown, but Kirkland believes 30 years of pain are coming to an end at Anfield.

The former Reds goalkeeper told Sky Sports when asked if the title is heading to Merseyside: "I honestly do think it is.

"Last year was so unlucky. People say losing by one point was devastating, I would rather have lost by one point than be 15, 16 points behind City still.

"I think with City's injury problems they've got at the back, [Aymeric] Laporte is a huge miss, Vincent Kompany is a massive miss for them. At the back you can get at them.

"When we play them, if we can take points off them then all of a sudden you're talking double figures. Can you see us losing four or five games this season? Not the way we're playing."

Liverpool can put down another marker when they return to domestic action after the international break.

A visit to Old Trafford will offer a stern test of their credentials, but victory over United will see the Reds equal City’s Premier League record of 18 successive wins from 2017.

Kirkland believes that mark will be hit, adding: "What a place to do it. You wouldn't put it past them.

"Manchester United are going through a tough spell but Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] will make sure they're up for that game.

"The fans know what that means but I expect us to go there and get a result, I just don't think they can stop us.

"The way we go forward, the way we defend, we're solid all over the pitch. I think we'll get the three points."