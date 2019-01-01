Title-chasing Gor Mahia shifts Sofapaka league match to Kisumu from Machakos

K'Ogalo v Batoto ba Mungu could be the title decider this season

will host closest challengers in a decisive Kenyan Premier League ( ) match in Kisumu.

According to KPL, the venue and date for the match has changed, with the tie moving to Sunday from Saturday and will kick-off at 4.15pm and not 3.00pm as earlier planned.

Gor Mahia will fancy the chance of playing Sofapaka in Kisumu, a venue they have not lost a match this season. Only have managed to get a point from Gor Mahia in Kisumu after a 0-0 draw last weekend.

K'Ogalo are leading the 18-team table on 60 points, seven more than second-placed Sofapaka and the match could be used to decide the destiny of the league title this season.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza has insisted that they are not giving up yet as far as the chase for the league title is concerned.

“We are not ready to throw in the towel. Seven matches are a lot of games and we want to grind out points out of it. I know people think that Gor Mahia have already won the title, but that is not the case. We will not give up but fight until the final matchday,” Baraza told Goal.

However, before Gor Mahia takes on Sofapaka, they have another match on Wednesday against Sugar in Kisumu.