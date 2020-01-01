Timothy Otieno: Napsa Stars FC confirm signing striker from Tusker

The Zambian club has officially confirmed the signing of the Brewers striker ahead of the new season

National Pension Scheme Authority Stars Football Club (Napsa FC) have officially confirmed the arrival of striker Timothy Otieno from FC.

Goal had exclusively reported the Harambee Stars forward, who was in a fine form for the Brewers in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, scoring 14 goals to finish top of the goalscorer's chart, had travelled to Zambia to negotiate a transfer with the club.

Though Tusker became the first club to confirm the exit of the player on their social media pages, Napsa Stars were yet to confirm whether they had signed the player.

More teams

However, the Zambian club has now confirmed on their social media pages the signing of the striker, who has penned a three-year contract.

IT'S A DONE DEAL AND MR. OTIENO IS NOW A PENSIONER...



The striker has signed a three-year permanent deal from Kenyan Premiere League side Tusker FC.



Orieno was top scorer in the just-ended League with 14goals..



WELCOME TO NAPSA STARS BIG TIM.. pic.twitter.com/T2XaFtoVoz — NapsastarsFc (@napsastars_fc) September 8, 2020

“It is a done deal and Timothy Otieno is a now a Pensioner,” the club wrote. “The striker has signed a three-year permanent deal from Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC.

“Otieno was a top scorer in the just-concluded KPL season with 14 goals. Welcome to Napsa Stars.”

The striker joined the 11-time KPL champions in 2018 from , a team he helped win the league title.

At Napsa, Otieno will now link up with another Kenyan, former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who signed for the club a season ago.

While in Zambia, Otieno will join a list of other Kenyan players who play in the league including Ian Otieno, Jesse Were and David Owino of Zesco United and Musa Mohammed, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakuva, both helped Nkana FC win the league title in the 2019-20 campaign.

The exit of Otieno now means Tusker have lost two players in this transfer window, including goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, whose contract with the club expired and he opted against extending his stay. He revealed he is on his way to South African giants .

Article continues below

The 30-year-old disclosed he is among three goalkeepers on Pirates radar after impressing in the preliminary round of selection.

Mvuyekure will be hoping to emulate Olivier Kwizera, who played for in the , between 2016 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Tusker have confirmed the signing of defender Christopher Oruchum from AFC on a two-year contract.