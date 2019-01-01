Timothy Odhiambo handed maiden KPL start as Ulinzi Stars name squad to face Zoo FC

Odhiambo is among the many changes made by Dunstan Nyaudo to the squad that went down to Nzoia Sugar

Timothy Odhiambo will get his first start of the season when Ulinzi Stars hosts Zoo FC at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Odhiambo is among the many changes made by Dunstan Nyaudo to the squad that went down to Nzoia Sugar in the last match.

Only Boniface Andayi has retained his place in the defense while Harun Mwale, Hamisi Abdalla and Omar Mbongi also earned their places in the starting team

Article continues below

John Kago has returned after missing the last game Nzoia Sugar game. Ezekiel Okare and Churchill Muloma are the other changes rung by Nyaudo.

Starting XI: Odhiambo Timothy, Abdalla Hamisi, Mwale Harun, Andai Boniface, Mbongi Omar, Ongoma Bernard, Waweru Daniel, Muloma Churchill, Okare Ezekiel, Nandwa Elvis, Ochieng Enosh.

Reserves: Saruni James, Oyuyo Robert, Onyango Boniface, Njuguna John, Mwanzia Elijah, Kago John, Bikokwa Mark.