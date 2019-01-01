Timothy Lilumbi ordered to appear before IDCC in person as KPL cracks whip on hooliganism

Lilumbi sent his lawyer to present him but the disciplinary body ordered that he present himself next week

Timothy Lilumbi, the embattled AFC Leopards Organizing Secretary has been ordered to appear in person before the KPL Independent Disciplinary Complaints and Committee next week.

Lilumbi on Friday failed to show up for the hearing in the case where he’s been charged with violent conduct for allegedly beating a match official during the KPL round of six match against Nzoia Sugar.

The official, who has since been suspended by AFC Leopards, sent his attorney, but the disciplinary ordered that he present himself on Tuesday next week.

“Upon reviewing an application from the respondents requesting for the presence of a prosecution witness at the case, the Committee decided to adjourn the hearing of the case to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

“The IDCC also ordered that the respondents ensure that Timothy Lilumbi avails himself in person on Tuesday. Lilumbi had been represented at today’s hearing by an advocate." read a statement from KPL.

The meeting that was held at the KPL offices along Brookside Drive in Westlands was chaired by advocate Stephen Ligunya. Other members present were Geoffrey Mulanya (member and Advocate of the High Court), committee members Dennis Randia and Dan Shikanda.