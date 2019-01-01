Timothy Lilumbi fails to show up before KPL disciplinary committee

The committee was informed that Lilumbi could not make it to the meeting as he was outside the city.

The Kenyan Premier League Independent Disciplinary Committee was forced to postpone a hearing case against AFC Leopards Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi until next week.

This is after the embattled Lilumbi failed to appear before the body. The troubled Lilumbi was set to appear before the disciplinary body on Friday after he was charged with violent conduct for allegedly roughing up a referee during the KPL round of six match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

But the official, who has since been suspended by the club, failed to show up, forcing IDCC to adjourn the sitting with a new date being set on Tuesday next week.

According to KPL Security officer GMT Ottieno, the committee was informed that Lilumbi could not make it to the meeting as he was outside the city.

The case will now be heard at Rachier and Amollo office at Mayfair Plaza, a private law firm owned by Gor Mahia and KPL chairman, Ambrose Rachier.

The IDCC is composed of Dan Shikanda, Dennis Randiak, Stephen Ligunya, George Mulanya and Evans Mwachia.