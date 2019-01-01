Timely boost for Tusker as key players return from injury

The former champions are preparing to play Batoto ba Mungu in the top tier this weekend

FC have been handed a massive boost following the return of their two key players from injury.

Midfielders Humphrey Mieno and Apollo Otieno are now back training with the team after recovering from injuries. Coach Robert Matano could not hide his joy as his side prepares for their weekend league assignment.

"[Apollo and Mieno] are good players, experienced and can have an instant positive impact on the team," Matano told Goal on Friday.

"We are happy they are back with us, and now we are remaining with Kevin Omondi who is still nursing an injury. However, we will not rush them, they have to train and get back to full fitness before we involve them in competitive games."

Goalkeeper Robert Mboya has also made a return to the team after a brief stint on the sidelines owing to an ankle injury.

The Brewers will play this weekend in search of their second win in the league after downing 2-1 last weekend.

The 11-time league champions have so far collected four points this season and will be aiming at increasing the tally with a home win against Batoto ba Mungu.