Timely boost for AFC Leopards ahead of Sofapaka game

The forward has been nursing a thigh injury but is now fit to lead Ingwe against Batoto ba Mungu this weekend

13-time Kenyan Premier League champions AFC are set to welcome striker Ismaila Diarra against on Sunday.

The Malian has been out for about a month after sustaining a thigh injury in training and has missed matches against and . Ingwe's Football Operation's Manager Tom Juma says the player is fit to make his comeback against Batoto ba Mungu.

"We have been training well for the game against Sofapaka and I feel we are ready," Juma told Goal on Thursday.

"[Diarra] is back, and ready for action though I cannot tell whether he will be involved or not. It is up to the coach [Casa Mbongo] to make a decision depending on the tactical plan.

"It is the same case with Hansel [Ochieng], he is okay now and ready to play for us."

Juma is expecting a tough clash but is optimistic Ingwe will manage to claw Batoto ba Mungu.

"Sofapaka are a good team with a good coach, yes, but we have prepared well and are ready to get a win. We have to create and take our chances as well," Juma concluded.

Leopards are currently on 11 points after six league matches.