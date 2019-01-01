Timely boost for AFC Leopards ahead of Sofapaka game
13-time Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards are set to welcome striker Ismaila Diarra against Sofapaka on Sunday.
The Malian has been out for about a month after sustaining a thigh injury in training and has missed matches against Sony Sugar and Western Stima. Ingwe's Football Operation's Manager Tom Juma says the player is fit to make his comeback against Batoto ba Mungu.
"We have been training well for the game against Sofapaka and I feel we are ready," Juma told Goal on Thursday.
"[Diarra] is back, and ready for action though I cannot tell whether he will be involved or not. It is up to the coach [Casa Mbongo] to make a decision depending on the tactical plan.
"It is the same case with Hansel [Ochieng], he is okay now and ready to play for us."
Juma is expecting a tough clash but is optimistic Ingwe will manage to claw Batoto ba Mungu.
"Sofapaka are a good team with a good coach, yes, but we have prepared well and are ready to get a win. We have to create and take our chances as well," Juma concluded.
Leopards are currently on 11 points after six league matches.