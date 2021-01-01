'Time to look for better pastures' - Simba SC's Dewji casts doubt over SportPesa deal renewal

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official's tweet suggested they would need a better deal for the benefit of the club in future

Simba SC chair Mow Dewji's latest tweet has thrown into doubt their shirt sponsorship partnership with gaming firm, SportPesa.

Dewji, in reference to the upcoming Manchester United £235m deal with TeamViewer, said it could be time for them to look elsewhere in a bid to get a better partnership deal.

An agreement between the Red Devils and Germany-based remote software company, TeamViewer - which is set to replace Chevrolet - is the biggest shirt-only deal in the Premier League and will come into effect next season.



"Manchester United have agreed to a $350 million shirt sponsorship contract for five years. Simba SC do not get even one per cent of that with SportPesa," Dewji tweeted.

"Time has come to look out for better pastures."

Manchester United has agreed to a $305 million shirt sponsorship contract for 5 years. @SimbaSCTanzania doesn’t get even 1% of that with sports Pesa. Time has come to look out for better pastures. — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) March 22, 2021

Wekundu wa Msimbazi and SportPesa signed the current deal in 2017 and is expected to run for five years. The betting firm also sponsors their archrivals Yanga SC.

Meanwhile, Simba's board vice-chairperson Salim 'Try Again' Abdallah has stated they will work hard and advance further in the Caf Champions League in order to honour Tanzania's late president Pombe Magufuli.

"We are now doing a good job in and outside the country courtesy of Magufuli's encouraging messages," Abdallah told Mwanaspoti. "We sat down as the board of the club and agreed to come up with ways that will help achieve what he asked us to.

Article continues below

"We want to achieve something so as to give honour to him. It is an open case that in the six years he has been in power, there is no club that has achieved more than we have done. We are now on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals.

"Our aim as the board and the team of course is to go further up to the semi-finals or if it is possible to reach the ultimate stage. If we qualify for those stages we will feel that we have rewarded a great leader, one who did great things for our country."

Clubs that have already qualified for the quarter-finals are Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Tunisia's Esperance and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns who picked a surprising win against TP Mazembe in Kinshasa.