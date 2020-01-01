Time to level playfield for Kenyan women footballers - Okoth

The striker believes women deserve the same opportunities their male counterparts have enjoyed

FC striker Ronald Okoth has called on the relevant football authorities to give female athletes the attention they deserve.

Okoth says such authorities have always failed to deliberate on how to improve the women's football industry in the country as they have done for the men.

Although the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) and lower leagues have been running, the division is yet to find a title sponsor.

Historically the Kenyan Premier League ( ) has been better off compared to the KWPL as it is only in the 2019/20 season the league had to do without a financial partner.

“As a male athlete, I realize how lucky I am compared to our women involved in sports locally. During this [coronavirus] pandemic, we should strive to also accord them the same attention and help extended to men’s football,” Okoth wrote on his Facebook page.

“When girls and women play sport, everybody wins. [I am] Looking forward to a day we will provide a safe environment in which our female athletes can all compete fairly and equitably just like us their male counterparts.”

The KPL-winning striker with stated the importance of a financially improved women's league, as it can be the main avenue out of poverty for disadvantaged players.

“For many girls and women, sport can be more than game-changing — it can be life-changing. Most of these girls come from struggling backgrounds and too often find themselves facing poverty, gender-based violence and early marriage and even finding it hard to provide for their families,” the former and striker added.

“Sport shatters the illusion that this path is the only option and opens girls’ eyes to their untapped potential.

“We should make sport fairer for all, I must do my part with the little I have and those in charge of our sports/football must also do their part to step up investments in girls’ and women’s athletic programs.

“We can level the playing field and accelerate progress toward a healthier and brighter future for our girls everywhere.”

The Football Federation (FKF), due to the coronavirus pandemic, annulled the 2020 KWPL season after only one round of matches were played.