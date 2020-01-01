Time for Kimani and Juma to step up for AFC Leopards - Okwemba

The former midfielder is hopeful the current technical bench can help the club continue with their good performances in the top tier

AFC legend Charles Okwemba has challenged Anthony Kimani and Tom Juma to step up and guide the team to the top.

The 13-time league champions are currently without a coach following the exit of Rwandan tactician Andre Casa Mbungo following to club's failure to pay him his dues for five months. His assistant Kimani and Football Operations Manager Tom Juma are currently at the helm of the club and will oversee all the activities before a new coach is appointed.

"This is a good opportunity for Kimani and Juma to show what they can do for Ingwe," Okwemba told Goal on Wednesday.

"They should step up and continue from where Mbungo left; they have the ability to help the team perform better. Ingwe have good players who can fight for the badge and by doing that they will attract potential sponsors. Everybody will like to be associated with a performing team."

The former creative midfielder has also urged the fans to give priority to more important issues and avoid sideshows.

"Ingwe can perform better with full support from the supporters; fans should stop putting negative energy on the players and other meaningless sideshows. Currently, the team needs money and fans can come up with initiatives to help the team raise money until a sponsor comes on board."

Leopards are seventh on the log with 22 points, seven behind leaders .