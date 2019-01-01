Time for Kariobangi Sharks players to prove their mental strength - Omoto

The midfielder admits the season has been tough for them and they must come together and salvage the situation

assistant captain Patillah Omoto has challenged his teammates to show their mental strength and worth in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Sharks have had a poor season so far as they languish in the relegation zone and Omoto believes the players have to come together and help turn around the fortunes of the club.

“Great players also show their other side in times like this and I believe we have mentally strong players and now is the time to show exactly that. It is the time to fight for this badge,” Omoto told the club's website.

“We will keep pushing hard.”

The 2018 FKF champions have won just one game out of the 12 matches they have played. They have drawn five and lost the remaining ones. Omoto admits it is something they are not used to since their promotion to the top-flight in 2017.

“We know it is a difficult moment for most of us because we have never been in such a situation and it is not where we want to be. Everyone is pulling together and as the leaders in the team, we are trying to psych up the squad and to have that self-belief once again,” the midfielder concluded.

Kariobangi Sharks will host on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for the next league encounter.