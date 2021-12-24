'Time for Kakamega Homeboyz to do what Gor Mahia and Tusker have failed' - Shimanyula

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula believes the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign presents a massive chance for his charges to win the league and play in Caf Champions League.

The Western-based side defeated reigning champions Tusker 1-0 on Thursday at Bukhungu Stadium to go to the summit of the table with 24 points from 10 games. George Odiwuor scored the only goal of the game in the third minute to hand his charges the vital win.

Time for Homeboyz to represent Kenya

"This is the time for Kakamega Homeboyz to go out there and do what Gor Mahia and Tusker have failed to do in Caf competitions," Shimanyula told GOAL.

"I am confident we will win the league this season since the players are determined. We spent about Ksh. 1.5 million to bring in new but quality players and we are seeing what they are capable of doing.

"They have beaten Gor Mahia and Tusker, tough teams in the league. Now it is about going all the way to stand a chance of playing in the Caf Champions League next season. We have what it takes to achieve that and break Gor Mahia and Tusker monotony. They go to the Caf competitions and get eliminated in the first hurdle, but we are ready to change that."

Tusker, Gor Mahia wasting millions

The vocal administrator has further commented on the millions the Brewers and K'Ogalo used in bringing in new players, stating they should borrow a leaf from Homeboyz.

"Tusker used about 60 million while Gor Mahia used about 20 to bring in new players, but Homeboyz spent slightly above one million for new players," Shimanyula continued.

"The only difference is that we went for talent within the region and the two teams went for names. If I was in their management team, I could have helped them. They should see what we are doing here and it is paying dividends."

Homeboyz are unbeaten in 10 games, winning seven and drawing three.