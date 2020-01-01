Time for broke Gor Mahia players to stand with the club - Kakamega Homeboyz' Shimanyula

K'ogalo are currently under tough financial constraints that have seen players stage go-slows

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has asked players to stand with the club during these tough times.

Earlier on Tuesday, a member of K'Ogalo revealed the players felt disrespected after the club sent each one of them Sh3000 to buy groceries amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The administrator has provocatively told the players to stick with the team until things get better.

"When there was money, they never complained because they were taken care of well," Shimanyula told Goal on Tuesday.

"Right now, they should just stand with the team in this situation. They have an opportunity to show how much they love Gor Mahia; an excellent chance to show their allegiance. Everything was smooth when money was flowing."

Shimanyula remains confident everything will normalise soon.

"It is just a phase that will soon pass; money will come once again and they will enjoy."

The 18-time champions Secretary General Ronald Ngala had initially explained the logic behind paying players Sh3000.

"I don't think the money was a salary as such but was meant to help them buy vegetables and maize flour," Ngala told Nation.

"There is no money, but we are trying our best to find something for their upkeep."

Most clubs suspended their activities to curb the spread of Covid-19.