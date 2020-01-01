Timbe: My family wanted me to play in England

The Harambee Stars winger speaks for the first time after he sealed a deadline day transfer to the Royals from China

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe has admitted it is every player’s dream to play in after he sealed a transfer to Championship side Reading FC.

The 27-year-old signed for the Royals from the Chinese side Beijing Renhe on transfer deadline day after impressing during a trial period with the club.

Timbe, who will now don blue and white hoops for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, has admitted his family had always wanted him to play in England and he was happy to have finally made it through.

More teams

“It’s been good so far; I think everybody has been very welcoming, very professional. For me, this is a new step and a new challenge,” Timbe told the club’s official website.

“For sure, to come to the Championship, to England, it’s a very big step for me. It’s always been in my dreams, so this is a very big step for me.

“It’s always been like that as a football player, to come to England is one of the best things that can happen to any football player in the world. It’s a pleasure to be here.

“My whole family were always looking to the Premier League, to the Championship, and I’ve looked forward to getting here.”

Despite the transfer being a six-month loan deal, Timbe has vowed to help Reading achieve their targets for the season.

“That’s the programme, I shall join the team until the end of the season. I’m ready, and I hope I can bring much more to the team,” Timbe continued.

Speaking on his football career, Timbe said: “I started at and after there I went to , it was pretty good growing up with my path to my career.

“In KRC Genk, there were very good players that I played with, and I’m trying to follow their path as well. Players like Kevin [De Bruyne], [Christian] Benteke, Thibaut Courtois, these were all my teammates so I’m looking forward to coming and playing in the same leagues as them.”

When asked what he brings to Reading, Timbe said: “I like to bring speed to the team. In Europe in the last few years, I think my football has been changing.

“When you go back five or six years, I was just enjoying being technical and stuff, but I’m now much more focused on points and status. I’m much more focussed to be more efficient.

With several months left to go this season, Reading still harbour ambitions of climbing the table – and Masika hopes to do his bit on the pitch in the Royal cause.

Article continues below

“We’ve still got a chance, if we go 100% every week, every game, I think anything is still possible,” he said.

“I’m very glad to be at this club, I’m going to give 100% in every minute I’m going to get, and I’m going to hope that we have better times.”

Timbe becomes the second Kenyan player after Victor Wanyama to play in England. Wanyama is currently turning out for Hotspur in the Premier League.