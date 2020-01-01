Timbe: Kenya winger debuts for Reading FC in vital league win

The Harambee Stars player finally made his bow for the Royals since signing from Beijing Renhe in China in the January window

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe finally made his long-awaited debut as Reading FC beat 3-0 in an English Championship match played on Saturday.

Timbe was yet to feature for the Royals since sealing a six-month loan deal from Beijing Renhe in the January transfer window.

Having lost to West Bromwich Albion in midweek, Reading manager Mark Bowen made three changes with Academy graduates Andy Rinomhota, Michael Olise and Omar Richards coming into the starting line-up.

84' Debut for 🆕 man Ayub Masika, as he comes on for Ejaria



🔵⚪ #SHWvREA | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/Hf9Lj8Z6OH — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) February 15, 2020

There was also a place for Timbe on the bench and the Royals took control of the game from the onset with Yakou Meite giving them a deserved lead in 21st minute before Goerge Puscas made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute and Sam Baldock sealed the win from the penalty spot in added time.

The moment for Masika arrived in the 84th minute when he came on to replace Ovie Ejaria with Reading enjoying a 2-0 advantage.

Masika almost set up a fourth goal after he sped away from Jacob Murphy but the resultant cross was put out for a fruitless corner.