‘We are strong enough to beat them again’ – Timbe confident Kenya will floor Comoros

The speedy winger explains how prepared they are to beat the islanders when the two sides clash in an Afcon qualifier

international Ayub Timbe is confident the Harambee Stars will beat Comoros when the two nations face off in an qualifying match on Wednesday.

The last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners with the return leg ending 2-2 after goals from Victor Wanyama and Clifford Miheso.

Timbe, who is now unattached after leaving club Bejing Renhe one month ago, is among the professional players who have already arrived in camp ready to steer the team past Comoros once again, in the match that will be staged at Kasarani Stadium.

“We are all psyched to face them [Comoros], and we all know they are topping our Group and as such it will not be an easy match but we have played them before, and I think we won and drew against them, and I believe we have a strong team to beat them again,” Timbe told Goal after the team’s training session on Monday.

On whether the Covid-19 outbreak has affected his game, Timbe said: “I want to thank God we are back to playing football, to be honest Covid-19 destroyed a lot of things, not only football but even to our normal lives, outside football and it happened to so many people worldwide.

“So for me as a footballer and as a human being, I am very happy to come back to normal life.”

On Kenya’s journey so far in Afcon competition, Timbe explained: “Afcon has been good preparations for the coming games and also on our next journey and the tournament has built us, and here in Kenya we grew because of Afcon and for now we are fighting to make sure we do better.

“We have become mature a bit in the tournament, it has helped us to grow as a country and we still have a lot of time to become even better, so I think Afcon has been a good learning process for us and I hope as a team we will keep learning, keep mental wise, work to fight and hard and win our matches and also be better as a country.”

On whether Kenya manages to qualify for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in , “Timbe said: “It will be my greatest achievement in football if we manage to do that, it will be more than a dream that will become true, not for me alone but for all the players and the country at large, it will be a very big thing.”

The 28-year-old winger, who has also played for Reading in the English Championship, is likely set to start in the fixture under new coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

Others professionals already in camp include Brian Mandela, Joseph Okumu, John Avire, Masoud Juma, Eric Johanna, Ismael Gonzalez, goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who is making a comeback after five years out, while Anthony Akumu, Johanna Omolo, and captain Victor Wanyama are expected before the end of Tuesday.

However, as Goal revealed earlier, striker Michael Olunga is set to miss the game owing to the current situation in and his team Kashiwa Reysol who plays in the J1-league.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against and the same scoreline against Togo.