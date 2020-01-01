Tikolo vows to adhere to Fifa statutes as FKF inaugurates board for repeat elections

The Electoral Board promises to deliver free and fair elections after being inaugurated in a ceremony held on Monday

Football Federation (FKF) Electoral board boss Kentice Tikolo has said they will release the new election time table by February 7.

Tikolo said this even as the new board was inaugurated on Monday with a March 30 deadline to carry out the electoral process. She also affirmed her board will run the process in a free and transparent manner while engaging all stakeholders.

“We take this mandate very seriously and we are determined to do everything possible to adhere to the Fifa statutes,” Tikolo told Goal on Monday.

More teams

“We will follow the electoral code to the letter."

Speaking at the same function FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno said the process had complied with the ruling of the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT).

“Anyone who is not satisfied with the process should either go back to the [SDT] or the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS),” Otieno told Goal .

Otieno said the federation had carried out public participation on the electoral in 80 out of 84 sub-branches as required by the SDT.

“Those claiming the Special General Meeting [SGM] was illegally constituted are not being true. The FKF constitution is very clear that the previous office has to stay until a new one is elected,” Otieno continued.

“As it is now, we have leagues going on and the national teams being facilitated come March 30 after the elections, a new mandate will be given to the winners.”

Otieno dismissed those insisting FKF adheres to the sports act, saying the same people had been in the federation for long but never made any effort to comply.

Article continues below

“We have requested the registrar to allow us to comply in a progressive manner and the process is on-going," he continued.

"This is not just about FKF but other federations as well. At the moment the most important thing is to expedite the electoral process and ensure we comply with the Fifa deadline.”

Apart from Tikolo, other members in the committee are Patrick Onyango, Ali Hassan Kauleni, Alfred Ndinya, and Samuel Karanja while the three stand-ins are Rachel Mathuge, Elaine Mbugua, and Andrew Mudibo.