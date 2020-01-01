Tikolo promises free and transparent FKF county and national polls

The federation elections body chairperson has outlined what they hope to carry out in the March exercise

Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board Chairperson Kentice Tikolo has promised they will handle free, fair and transparent county and national polls.

The County elections will be held on March 14 while national polls will be held on March 27 and the chair of the electoral board is confident the process will be carried in a manner that will respect laid down rules to ensure there is fairness.

“We have ensured robust communication systems to keep the participants well informed on the relevant information regarding the elections. We endeavour to have a smooth process that is free, transparent and fair,” Tikolo told the FKF website.

Meanwhile, aspirants from Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kitui and Machakos Counties went through the rigorous nomination processes ahead of the March polls.

The nomination schedule for the remaining counties:

Saturday, February 15

Makueni (9:00 AM), Nyandarua (10:00 AM), Nyeri (11:00 AM), Kirinyaga (12:00 Noon), Murang’a (2:00 PM), Kiambu (3:00 PM), Turkana (4:00 PM), West Pokot (5:00 PM)

Sunday, February 16

Samburu (9:00 AM), Trans Nzoia (10:00 AM), Uasin Gishu (11:00 AM), Elgeyo Marakwet (12:00 Noon), Nandi (2:00 PM), Baringo (3:00 PM), Laikipia (4:00 PM), Nakuru (5:00 PM)

Monday, February 17

Narok (9:00 PM), Kajiado (10:00 PM), Kericho (11:00 PM), Bomet (12:Noon), Kakamega (2:00 PM), Vihiga (3:00 PM), Bungoma (4: 00 PM), Busia (5:00 PM)

Tuesday, February 18

Siaya (9:00 AM), Kisumu (10:00 AM), Homabay (11:00 AM), Migori (12:00 Noon), Kisii (2:00 PM), Nyamira (3:00 PM), Nairobi West (4:00 PM), Nairobi East (5:00 pm)