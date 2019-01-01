Tight security put in place ahead of Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards

The police will work to help cub hooliganism that has visited the domestic league recently

Over 100 police officers will be deployed in and around the Kasarani Stadium during the Mashemeji Derby.

The host team, Gor Mahia will work with the regular police, the General Service Unit (GSU) as well as the Dog Unit to man the Saturday’s game against AFC Leopards.

“Gor Mahia has made arrangements for deployment of 100 regular police officers and two platoons of GSU police officers to provide security during their match against AFC Leopards.”

Article continues below

According to Kenyan Premier League, there will also be police officers on horsebacks, who will patrol the venue’s outer perimeter. Police dog handlers will be deployed at each entry point which will also have bouncers with metal detectors.

The two clubs will also deploy an additional 130 stewards-80 for Gor Mahia and 50 for AFC Leopards.

Fans will enter the stadium at Gates 2 and 12. Tickets will retail at Sh500 for the VIP and Sh200 for the terraces. Sale of tickets will be done on match day from 9:00 am from vans parked opposite Safari Park Hotel, Ng’omong’o Police Station, and Gates number 2 and 12. No tickets will be sold in the CBD.