Tielemans transfer: Leicester chairman speaks out on midfielder's future amid Arsenal links

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has spoken out on Youri Tielemans' future as the midfielder continues to be linked with a transfer to Arsenal. The 25-year-old is into the last year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and there is reportedly a willingness amongst the board to sell to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023.

Arsenal identified Tielemans as a target to reinforce their midfield but GOAL recently learned that the north London club have taken a step back in their pursuit of the Belgian. Srivaddhanaprabha has now moved to silence speculation once and for all by insisting that Leicester have yet to receive any bids for a prized asset.

What did Leicester's chairman say about Tielemans?

"It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet. There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet," Srivaddhanaprabha said during a King Power-funded artificial pitch launch in Thailand.

Leicester are also yet to make a new signing this summer. However, the chairman has assured that there will be fresh additions before the window shuts at the end of August.

"Premier League football is one of the focal points for the King Power Group. You may see that the reinforcement is quite slow, this is because the market is changing quite quickly. You have to wait until the end of August. I think there is still time," Srivaddhanaprabha added.

Who else is on Arsenal's transfer radar?

Arsenal have had a busy transfer window with five signings already in the kitty. They have roped in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City while also landing Brazilian teenager Marquinhos.

The trio have been joined by United States goalkeeper Matt Turner and Portugal midfielder Fabio Vieira, who completed a £30m ($37m) switch from Porto.

However, Arsenal's recruitment drive may not be over just yet. Juventus' Arthur Melo is being strongly linked with a move to north London once again, while Gunners technical director Edu has sung the praises of Lyon's Lucas Paqueta - albeit while admitting a deal is unlikely this summer.