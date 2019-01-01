Three youngsters absorbed into Gor Mahia senior team

Omija, Omondi and Osoo have impressed senior team coach Oktay and may feature regularly next season after promotion

Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed the promotion of three players into the senior team.

Alphonce Omija who is a central defender, Caleb Omondi a goalkeeper and striker Samuel Osoo will be part of K'Ogalo's team next season after impressing head coach Hassan Oktay who recommended them for promotions.

"Yes, we will integrate them into our team after the coach was satisfied with their performances for the junior team. They have also joined the team in the ongoing pre-season training," Aduda told Goal in an interview.

"We have not sorted out the lengths of their contracts now but we shall in the near future."

Meanwhile, Aduda added that the team is preparing hard before jetting out for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup that will be held in Rwanda from July 7 to July 21.

K'Ogalo have also appointed Patrick Odhiambo from as assistant head coach to fill the vacancy left by Zedekiah Otieno.

"The players have been in training for the last three days as they try to get fit for the tournament that we will surely honour. The head coach has arrived and is taking charge of the training programmes and we have also filled the position of the assistant coach in earnest before the tournament," he added.

Gor Mahia are pooled in Group D alongside DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo, KMKM of Zanzibar and AS Ports of Djibouti.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions will participate in the regional footballing competition without four key players including Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango who are with Harambee Stars in .

Francis Mustapha is with his national team Burundi.