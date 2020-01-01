Three straight wins will get Kisumu All-Stars off relegation zone - Aroka

The tactician is aiming at helping his charges avoid being axed from the top-tier

Kisumu All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka has revealed he is aiming at getting three consecutive wins to help his team get off the relegation zone.

The Kisumu based side are at the bottom of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table with just eight points. The newly appointed coach says it will be a challenge but he is ready to take it and help the team maintain their position in the top-tier.

"For the few days I have been with the team, the spirit is good and the players are willing to learn," Aroka told Goal on Sunday.

"Yes, we are not in a good position at all, but we know we can easily get off. What we want is three consecutive wins and once we get them, I am sure we will be out of the danger zone we are currently in.

"It is all about taking each game as a final; one game at a time and ensure we give it our best."

Kisumu All-Stars eliminated Nyabururu Sportif 4-3 in the shootout to qualify for the Last 16 in the FKF after a goalless 90 minutes, and the coach states they will be aiming at going as far as possible.

"I do not want to set a target for my players because it will be like piling pressure on them. We just want to give our best and ensure we go far; if we reach the quarters, semis or finals we will be thankful. It is one game at a time," Aroko concluded.

His first game in charge will be away against .