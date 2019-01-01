Three return for Nzoia Sugar as Vihiga United challenge looms large

The Sugar Millers welcome the trio of Wainana, Etyang, and Ronack back after they were sidelined last week

have received a timely injury boost ahead of their home game against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Thursday.

The trio of Thomas Wainana, Stephen Etyang, and Elvis Ronack have all returned to training although it hasn't been determined yet if they will feature in the starting line-up this week.

“The three players that was missing in Machakos against Mount United are ready after they joined the team for training sessions. But I cannot confirm now whether they are going to start against Vihiga because they will need to be assessed further by our medical team,” head coach Edwin Sifuma told Goal.

The Millers registered a big victory against and the coach would like another good performance from his team on Thursday.

Sifuma added that another convincing win, like the 6-1 thrashing of the bottom-placed MKU, would be fantastic but that he would settle for any positive result.

“If the boys can win as they did in Machakos, well and good but for now what I want more is a victory of any kind so long as we post a good result against our opponents’ on Thursday," Sifuma continued.

“I know Vihiga lost their last match and would like to turn the tide when they visit us but we are ready for the challenge they will pose at us. We also want to win and that is it."

Vihiga United, in 15th on the KPL table, have recorded 12 draws this season, and including a 0-0 stalemate against Nzoia Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium in the reverse fixture.