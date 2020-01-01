Three points mattered most for Gor Mahia against Wazito FC – Polack

The British coach admits his side struggled to get a win against the promoted side but he was happy with the outcome

coach Steven Polack has admitted his side were not at their best when they managed a slim 1-0 against Wazito FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions needed a headed goal from defender Charles Momanyi to run away with the points, though the British coach was not impressed with the overall display of his side.

“I’m happy we are back to winning ways after last weeks’ draw but the performance from my players was not perfect in all aspects,” Polack told Goal.

"It was a huge win, three points are exactly what we needed from the match and I am happy we got them.”

Polack has, however, admitted he understands when his players do not play according to instructions, saying it is a situation that should be addressed by the management.

“It is unfortunate we only trained twice before the match, the financial situation at the club is not getting any better and I understand sometimes when the players put up a dismal display,” Polack continued.

“You cannot win matches convincingly if you don’t show up for training, we need to address the issue and make sure that the players are comfortable and have been paid accordingly and then the result will even be much better than they are now.”

The win ensured K’Ogalo remained at the top of the 17-team table with 32 points, one ahead of second-placed while are third on 30.