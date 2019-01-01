Three penalties awarded as Sofapaka beat Kisumu All-Stars

Batoto ba Mungu scored a goal in each half to sink the promoted side in a top tier battle played in Machakos

There was drama at Machakos Stadium as laboured to a 2-1 win against Kisumu All-Stars in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Tuesday.

Ellie Asieche converted from the penalty spot to hand Batoto ba Mungu a deserved lead. All-Stars equalised from the penalty spot after Ezekiel Kemboi scored but after Kephas Aswani managed to make it 2-1, Asieche had the chance to grab a brace but missed from the penalty spot.

Asieche scored the opener in the eighth minute but All-Stars were level in the 38th minute after Kemboi tapped home from an initial save. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the half-time break but it was Sofapaka who managed to get the second goal courtesy of Aswani in the 70th minute.

Article continues below

Asieche could have put the game beyond All-Stars in the 78th minute but he watched helplessly as his effort from the penalty spot hit the woodwork. All-Stars threatened to get a draw but they could not break down the Sofapaka backline.

The league will continue on Wednesday with Kakamega taking on FC, will come up against Zoo FC while FC entertain struggling Wazito FC.

, and are not in action as they have more than three players in the Harambee Stars squad taking part in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, .