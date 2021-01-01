Three Harambee Stars friendlies will gauge competitiveness of FKF Premier League - Mulee

Kenya will be playing three build-up games in preparation for the Afcon qualifiers

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has welcomed the three international friendlies planned for his charges ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

Kenya will host South Sudan and Tanzania, twice, in the month of March ahead of their Group G match against the Pharaohs hoping to win the game to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the finals in Cameroon. The tactician believes the three matches will be portraying the competitiveness of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

"We welcome the friendlies because they are going to gauge how the local boys play," Mulee told Goal.

"It will also gauge where the league is in terms of competitiveness, can we take it to an international level? Those three friendlies are very important to us. If what we are seeing in the league is anything to go by, then that is a very good measure for the national team."

But is the team under pressure to perform in the forthcoming build-up games to be played at Nyayo Stadium?

"Every game in football is pressure and if you are not in any kind of pressure then don't come and play football," Mulee continued.

"We have the pressure, of course, we know expectations are high but we don't want to put the boys under too much stress. We want to work hard to get good results in those games."

The local players have been training in preparation for the game and the tactician is impressed with the proceedings.

"Not so bad considering this is our second week in camp and I am happy because the league is getting competitive every other day. The players are getting sharper if you look at the speed which is a major concern.

"They are coming up very well; the way they are playing the ball is fast and you can see the competitiveness is there.

"I am also happy with our top scorers who are scoring week in week out from the start of the league. It shows we have guys who can score consistently because it has been a major undoing for us."

The first game will be against South Sudan on March 13 before back-to-back games against Taifa Stars on the 15th and 18th respectively.