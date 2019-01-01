‘Three games without a goal worry me a lot’ - Kariobangi Sharks coach Muluya

The 2017 GOtv Shield Cup winners have not scored in their last three matches since their season-opening 2-2 draw against Chemelil Sugar

head coach William Muluya has revealed his 'great concern' in his team's inability to score enough goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The club last found the back of the net in their match against which they drew 2-2 before goalless draws against AFC and . They lost 3-0 to Kakamega .

“It’s a big concern for me because going three games without a goal is not good. We play well, we create the chances but our decisions in the final third are not the right ones. We will have to work on this part of our game,” Muluya told the club's website.

“We just need to keep working as we have no other option. We will keep working harder and harder so we do better in our next fixtures.”

Meanwhile, defender Daniel Sakari has promised his readiness to help Kariobangi Sharks achieve greater things in future. Sakari was signed from Kakamega Homeboyz in the last transfer window and was given his first start during the Slum Derby against Mathare United.

“I am happy to get my first start for the club. Ever since I joined, I have been working towards getting myself in the first team,” Sakari is quoted as saying by the club's portal.

"I am not yet there, but I hope this is the start of something great. I want to continue putting in the hard work and playing according to the instructions of my coach.

“I am ready to do anything to help the team. Wherever the coach feels like I can do better, I will play. Different situations and games will call for different approaches and that is for the coach to decide.”

Kariobangi Sharks will play Sugar at Chemelil Sports Complex on Saturday.