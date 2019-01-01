Three AFC Leopards' players ruled out of Bandari clash

Marvin Nabwire and Said Tsuma are other players who are out with injuries

AFC Leopards will have to do without the services of Victor Majid, Moses Mburu and Isaac Oduro this weekend against Bandari.

AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma confirmed the setback ahead of a tricky fixture against the Dockers.

"Majid has a knee injury, Mburu sustained an ankle injury in Dar es Salaam and Oduro is suffering from an ankle injury as well. We’ll have to try and work without them.

Article continues below

“We know we can get maximum points against Bandari. The three are key players for us, but we have others who can fill their places.

"Everyone else is fit and ready for the game; if there is anything else we will update you."

Marvin Nabwire and Said Tsuma are other players who are out injured.