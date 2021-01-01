'Thought of AFC Leopards going top stresses me' - Ex-Gor Mahia's Nyangi

Ingwe has a chance of reaching the summit, but the Green Army supporter has stated that she cannot accept them leading the log

Former Gor Mahia official Judith Nyangi has claimed the thought of AFC Leopards going top of the Football Kenya Premier League table is stressing her.Ingwe have a chance of topping the table if they win on Sunday against Bidco United and Nyangi has said she would have no place to hide should that happen.

"I can not even eat I'm worried because I know a certain team has a chance to take the top spot today. Where will we hide?" she posted on Facebook.

AFC Leopards are second in the league on goal difference, and a win will lift them above KCB, who were defeated by Sofapaka on Saturday.

For a very long time, Ingwe have been in good positions to challenge for the title they last won over two decades ago, but regularly failed to get over the proverbial line.



Meanwhile Gor Mahia, a club Nyangi served before leaving office in 2020, are in fifth place after a difficult start to the season, but have racked up wins in recent weeks.

Gor Mahia have played fewer games and the gap to their Mashemeji derby rivals is only eight points. Although AFC Leopards appear to be a solid side at the moment, Patrick Aussems has demanded that the standard of pitches in the country be improved.

"The situation is now affecting the entire team, including our coach [Aussems], who has stated three times that if we do not change the venues we are currently using, he will resign. AFC Leopards chair, Dan Shikanda said on Sunday.

"He is very upset about playing at Ruaraka and he was telling us that the venue is not for professionals but maybe for upcoming players. He wants to see a top brand of passing football that cannot be displayed at Ruaraka. He believes the venue can harm players with injuries and it is not up to the required standards

"He had mentioned after the Posta Rangers game he would not go back to Ruaraka and then when we played our next game, it was lined up there. We had to convince him to take the team, he was very upset and still, we don’t see if anything is being done to save the situation."

Primary stadiums in Nairobi - Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium - remain closed as the government has not allowed the use of its facilities due to coronavirus restrictions.