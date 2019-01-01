'Those messing with football in Kenya must face the law' - Adagala

The football administrator says the corrupt officials will soon be apprehended and arraigned before the courts of law for misappropriation of funds

Muhoroni Youth FC boss Moses Adagala claims corruption is to blame for the problems being witnessed in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and football in the country in general.

Adagala, responding to his Wazito FC counterpart Ricardo Badoer, says those who have misappropriated funds meant for football development will face the full force of the law sooner or later.

The official has made the comments after Football Federation (FKF) and the government tussled over how Shs244 million was spent on the Harambee Stars' African Cup of Nations campaign in this year.

“Do not worry Ricardo [Badoer], we are determined to fix the current problems in the football industry and together we can do this. You are doing some very good work at Wazito FC and I am impressed,” Adagala wrote on his Facebook page.

“We have institutions that are very serious in dealing with misappropriation and mismanagement of funds in all sectors and FKF is not an exception.

“[George] Kinoti [Director of Criminal Investigations] and [Noordin] Haji [The Director of Public Prosecutions] are awake and sooner than later, we'll see those messing around either at County level, at the National Executive Committee or at the national office dealt with accordingly.

“They must face the law and they have to be charged for interfering with other people's profession and Kenya as a whole.”

Wazito boss Badoer had threatened to withdraw his club from the KPL, citing the numerous fights which he says are not good for the game in the country.

“This is not good at all [the problems facing the KPL] and it makes Kenya look bad. We need new league structures. I have some ideas, if not I guess Wazito can play in Tanzanian league just like plays in the English Premier League,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

When they failed to keep their KPL status in 2017, Muhoroni Youth were relegated down to Divison One after they did not honour three matches in the National Super League (NSL).

Article continues below



