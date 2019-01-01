'We played it like a friendly' - Tuchel angered by Paris Saint-Germain display

The Ligue 1 chmapions were fortunate to earn a 1-1 draw against Nice on Saturday, and their head coach was frustrated by the lacklustre display

Thomas Tuchel has questioned the attitude of his side following the 1-1 home draw with Nice.

Neymar's 50th goal for the champions ultimately proved enough to salvage a point at Parc des Princes on Saturday, with Edinson Cavani missing a late penalty.

It is now just one win in seven games across all competitions for PSG, who had the title wrapped up on April 21, and Nice were unfortunate that Allan Saint-Maximin failed to add to Ignatius Ganago's strike before Neymar restored parity from the spot.

And Tuchel did not hide his frustration at the performance, claiming that PSG treated the match like a friendly.

"I have the impression that the second half in was better [than this game]," Tuchel told Canal+.

"We had the state of mind as if we were playing a friendly match. We lacked intensity and acceleration.

"Maybe it's normal since the championship is over. But we cannot play like the season is over. We're playing for our fans but we can do better, the defeat in the final of the Coupe de was really bad.

"I can understand the reaction of the spectators, we respect Nice and the Ligue 1. We have to give 100 per cent against an aggressive opponent, we have to have our best level but at the moment, it's not possible."

6 - Paris have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six Ligue 1 games (15 goals conceded), their longest run in the top-flight since March-April 2015 (7). Decompression. pic.twitter.com/k2MrWNg3mk — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 4, 2019

Lapses in concentration at the back have cost PSG during their poor run, and Tuchel acknowledged that he may have to look for defensive signings in the upcoming transfer window, suggesting Marquinhos and Thiago Silva are the only players he currently has at his disposal that he can rely on.

"We lost our mentality to defend," Tuchel added.

"It will change if Marquinhos and Thiago Silva are there. We have to recruit reliable guys and after that, we will be able to create performances with the competition in the squad."

PSG have been linked with captain Matthijs de Ligt but will face stiff competition to sign the player, who is valued at €85m (£73m/$95m.)

are favourites to land the 19-year-old, adding him to Frenkie de Jong who they have already captured from the Dutch club.