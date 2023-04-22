Thomas Tuchel on Bayern Munich's problems: 'The points are going away and running through our hands like sand'

- Tuchel laments Bayern after loss
- Concerned with energy level
- Bayern now winless in four games
WHAT HAPPENED? A 3-1 defeat away to Mainz was dreary end to a terrible week for Tuchel. His third defeat since taking over, the power is now in Borussia Dortmund's hands in a tight Bundesliga title race, and the German coach gave a rather striking assessment after a potentially costly loss.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We look drained," admitted Tuchel to reporters post-match, via Patrick Strasser. "We look like a team that has already played 80 games this season."
He continued, further expressing concern: "We are not able to play flawless football. The games and the points are going away and running through our hands like sand."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat against Mainz not only puts the fate of the Bundesliga back in Dortmund's hands, but also means Tuchel has now lost as many games as Julian Nagelsmann did for Bayern this season - after just seven games. Marry that to a disappointing Champions League exit against Manchester City and a bust-up between Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane, and it's been an increasingly difficult few weeks for the former Chelsea manager.
WHAT NEXT? Dortmund will end the weekend top of the Bundesliga after thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt.