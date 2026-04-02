This will be the successor to Henk de Jong, who is set to join the Eredivisie with Cambuur

Johan Plat is set to become head coach of SC Cambuur in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, the Leeuwarder Courant reported on Thursday.

Voetbal International also confirms that the 39-year-old coach will take over from Henk de Jong, who will remain as his assistant.

Plat is set to sign a two-year contract in Leeuwarden. He was most recently in charge at CD Castellón in Spain’s second tier.

There, Plat was initially the assistant and then the successor to Dick Schreuder, who is now enjoying success at NEC Nijmegen.

As a player, Plat represented FC Volendam, FC Zwolle, FC Dordrecht, FC Oss, Telstar, Hansa Rostock and Roda JC.

As head coach, the Volendam native managed VV Katwijk, Jong FC Volendam and Castellón. Plat had been without a club in professional football since September 2025.

Under De Jong’s leadership, Cambuur currently sit second in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and have already secured promotion. The experienced manager feels that this coming summer is the right time to take a step back.