'This too shall pass!' – Aghahowa optimistic amid Covid-19 outbreak

The ex-Wigan man shared a comforting message via social media as the pandemic continue to spread across the globe

Former striker Julius Aghahowa has looked to the Bible for guidance amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency across the world.

The virus, which has claimed thousands of lives, has forced all football-related activities to be on hold across the globe.

Notwithstanding, the retired Super Eagle has taken to social media to express his optimism as the virus continues to spread.

Posting a Diana Ross version of the popular gospel song ‘We shall overcome’ – Aghahowa made biblical allusions to support his claim of ‘This too shall pass’.

“This too shall pass. After the war, the Israelites came to Moses and said, "we counted and No one is missing "(Num 31 vs 49), from now till this contagion ends l pray None will Be Missing in Your Family, Among Your Friends And Loved Ones in Jesus mighty name, amen. Claim it by faith,” he posted.

With 14 goals from 32 international appearances, the 38-year-old is Nigeria's joint-eighth top scorer of all time alongside Jay-Jay Okocha, Thomspon Usiyan and Asuquo Ekpe.

Known for his trademark backflip celebration, Aghahowa burst into the limelight at the 1999 Fifa U20 World Cup staged in Nigeria.

He was the Super Eagles’ top scorer at the Mali 2002 with three goals. Months later, he scored the country’s only goal at the / World Cup.

At club level, he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with - winning four Ukrainian Premier Leagues and two Ukrainian Cups.